Alan Wake Remastered and Final Fantasy VII Remake Listed on Epic Games Store Database - News

/ 534 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The Epic Games Store data tracker Epic Games Data has discovered listings for Alan Wake Remastered and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Alan Wake Remastered has a codename of "HeronStaging" and Final Fantasy VII Remake has a codename of "Pineapple QA." The "CloudSaveFolder" reveals the actual title for each listing.

Remedy Entertainment has had the publishing rights to Alan Wake since 2019. Before that Microsoft had the rights to the game. Epic Games has a multiple game publishing deal with Remedy.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade recently came out for the PlayStation 5 and it won't be coming to any other platform for at least six months.

Final Fantasy VII Remake listing found on Epic Games Store backend https://t.co/u9G8OE7YNk



as well as Alan Wake Remastered https://t.co/MZwo0hbR6u pic.twitter.com/XqU0jhr48I — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 18, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles