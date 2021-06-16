Research and Destroy is A Turn-Based Action Game, Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developer Implausible Industries have announced turn-based action game, Research and Destroy, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in October.

A demo is available now on Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Research and Destroy is a turn-based action game with simultaneous local or online co-op. Take control of three brilliant scientists as you research and develop strange new weapons and gadgets to destroy the Supernatural hordes that have all but crushed humanity!

Key Features:

Research – Gain fresh insight into the Supernatural threat via battlefield vivisections, then develop radical upgrades for each weird weapon and fascinating gadget!

– Gain fresh insight into the Supernatural threat via battlefield vivisections, then develop radical upgrades for each weird weapon and fascinating gadget! Destroy – Plan ahead, then run-and-gun in a combination of turn-based strategy and real-time shooting—every second counts!

– Plan ahead, then run-and-gun in a combination of turn-based strategy and real-time shooting—every second counts! Cooperative Play – Tailor your scientists’ appearance, then drop in our out of online and local cooperative play with friends at any time!

– Tailor your scientists’ appearance, then drop in our out of online and local cooperative play with friends at any time! Campaign – Adapt your guerrilla science tactics to manage the campaign map and seek the Supernatural source—no two playthroughs are the same!

