GLITCHED Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer En House Studios have announced RPG, GLITCHED, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will first launch for PC in Q3 2021, followed by Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in early 2022.

View the announcement trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:



GLITCHED is a choice-heavy, fourth wall breaking, existential RPG. When a glitch appears in the video game world of Soren, an NPC named Gus becomes aware of you—the player. Travel together to solve the mystery of the glitch and save Gus’s friends, hometown, and digital world.

Key Features:

Essence – Your choices change Gus’s essence. This decides his personality, powers, and how characters react to him.

Choices – The story changes based on your choices. No two playthroughs will be the same!

Progression – Every activity gives EXP. Use it to patch glitches and advance the story.

Gus – Talk to Gus at any time. Form a friendship. Observe his escalating existential dread.

Battles – No random encounters. Turn-based combat using a unique system with skills, energy, and quirks.

Other Features – Magic spells. Cool equipment. 20+ potential party members. Romance system. Tons of outfits. Multiple endings. Arcade mode. Frogs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

