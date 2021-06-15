Shin Megami Tensei V Release Date Revealed - News

Atlus announced Shin Megami Tensei V will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on November 11 and worldwide on November 12.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The ambitions of god and human clash amidst the horror of a dying world. Neither human nor demon, the newly-forged Nahobino and his friends must decide what is worth saving… and prepare to sacrifice everything in its name. In a world without its Creator, which path will you choose?

