Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Demo Launches June 25, First Title Update Out July 15

posted 4 hours ago

Capcom announced a demo for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch on June 25. Progress made in the demo can be transferred to the full game when it releases.

The first free title update for the game will release on July 15. It will add Monstie Palamute from Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 9.

