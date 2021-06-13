Todd Howard: Starfield Has a Skyrim Structure and is Like NASA Meets Indiana Jones - News

Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard in an interview with The Telegraph released new details on Starfield.

"The game is set about 300 plus years in our own future," said Howard. "And Constellation is this kind of last group of space explorers. It’s like NASA meets Indiana Jones meets the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, a group of people that are still searching for answers.

"There are a lot of factions in the game but that’s the main one that you’ll become a part of. It’s kind of like Skyrim in terms of the structure of the game, where you’re going to be who you want to be, and then there’s different factions that you can join, and really carve your own path."

He added Starfield will feature both science and religion.

"We ask some big questions in the game – the kind that people have asked when they look to the sky, you know? ‘What’s out there?’ Why are we here? How do we get here?’ And we get into science, we get into religion.

"I really enjoy thinking about those big questions. I see them in other [forms of] entertainment and I think we have a unique way of presenting it with a game like this, where maybe we don’t have all the answers but I think it’s good to get people thinking."

Starfield will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

