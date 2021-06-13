Microsoft Flight Simulator Launches July 27 for Xbox Series X|S, Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Announced - News

/ 234 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer Asobo Studio announced Microsoft Flight Simulator will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on July 27. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

The game first launched for PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft and Paramount Pictures have partnered together for a free Top Gun: Maverick expansion, which will launch alongside the film on November 19.

View the Xbox Series X|S trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

As the longest-running game franchise at Microsoft, Microsoft Flight Simulator has a rich history on PC that spans nearly four decades. We are excited to expand beyond PC and give more aspiring pilots a chance to take flight by bringing this robust simulation to consoles. Today, we can share that Microsoft Flight Simulator will take flight on the Xbox Series X|S on July 27 and will be included with Xbox Game Pass. Simmers on Xbox Series X|S can pre-order and pre-install the experience now and expect the same level of depth as the PC version, with the most authentic and realistic flight simulator we have ever created.

From light planes to wide-body jets, you’ll test your piloting skills against the challenges of real-time weather, including accurate worldwide cloud cover and cloud layers, wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain, and lightning – all in a dynamic and living world. With the power of satellite data and cloud-based AI, you’ll travel the entire planet in amazing detail with over 37,000 airports, 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, real mountain ranges, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more.

Launching Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC last year was only the beginning of our journey to make the best simulation possible. As we continue adding to the experience with free World Updates (Japan, US, France, Benelux, UK, and Ireland so far and many more to come), themed DLCs, and true-to-life aircraft, Xbox Series X|S simmers will enjoy these updates on console as well. We continue to work with third-party partners to bring additional peripherals to Xbox Series X|S that will enhance your immersive console experience.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be opening the skies to millions of new pilots on Xbox Series X|S on July 27, 2021 and will be available with Xbox Game Pass on the same day. Xbox Game Pass members on Series X|S can pre-install the game now! Visit the Xbox Store to pre-order your copy today. The sky is calling!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles