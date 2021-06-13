S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl Launches April 28, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

Developer GSC Game World announced S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on April 28, 2022. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on day one.

