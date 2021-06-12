Hoa Launches August 24 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher PM Studios and developer Skrollcat Studio announced Hoa will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 24 for $14.99.

Hoa is a beautiful puzzle-platforming game that features breathtaking hand-painted art, lovely music, and a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere. Players experience the magic of nature and imagination as they play the main character, Hoa, on her journey through breathtaking environments back to where it all began.

Players will need a keen eye and the ability to solve exploration-based puzzles throughout the game. All the while, however, they will be able to relax to the organic rhythm of subtle storytelling and be intrigued by endless wonders. Everyone is encouraged to embrace their inner child, something that is both easier and harder than it may seem.

