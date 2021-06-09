Battlefield 2042 Features 128-Player Battles, Launches October 22 - News

Electronic Arts has revealed Battlefield 2042, Dice's next entry in the popular shooter franchise with a reveal trailer that featured game engine footage. The game will arrive on October 22 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin.

Battlefield 2042 will feature up to 128 players in multiplayer matches on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, while it is capped at 64 players and smaller map sizes on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The game is available for pre-order at retail and digital storefronts. It is priced at $69.99 on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and is priced at $59.99 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. EA Play members get a 10-hour trial starting Oct 15, 2021.

"Battlefield 2042 is an evolution of the franchise and embraces what our players want – the ultimate Battlefield multiplayer sandbox with intense combat and a ton of incredible, unexpected events," said Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager of DICE.

"All of us across DICE in Stockholm, DICE LA, Criterion, and EA Gothenburg have had so much fun developing this game and now it’s time to let players jump in. What they’ll find is that we’ve built three distinct, absolutely epic experiences that we think they’ll love."

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Battlefield 2042, the world is on the brink. Shortages of food, energy, and clean water have led to dozens of failed nations, creating the greatest refugee crisis in human history. Among these Non-Patriated, or No-Pats, are families, farmers, engineers – and even soldiers. Amidst this crisis, the United States and Russia draw the world into an all-out war. No-Pat Specialists join both sides, not fighting for a flag, but for the future of the Non-Patriated in this new world.

Players will jump into the boots of Specialists, an all-new type of playable soldier for the franchise. Inspired by the traditional four Battlefieldclasses, Specialists will be equipped with their own unique Specialist Trait and Specialty, and will have fully customizable loadouts. As a Specialist, players will have access to a cutting-edge arsenal of weapons, equipment, and vehicles to use in battle. These powerful new tools give creative players a wealth of options as they find the perfect combination to fit their play style and outsmart and outgun opponents on the battlefield.

All-Out Warfare – the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun.

– the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun. Hazard Zone – an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare’s Conquest or Breakthrough modes.

– an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare’s Conquest or Breakthrough modes. TO BE ANNOUNCED – the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefieldfans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.

View screenshots of the game below:

