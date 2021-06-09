Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Devs Speak on the Lack of Crunch - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games will be launching the next big PlayStation 5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, on Friday, June 11.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Game designer Grant Parker and Animator Lindsay Thompson revealed neither of them delt with crunch once during the development of the game. Crunch is a big topic in the gaming industry on how some developers end up working a lot of overtime leading up to the release of a game.

"I'd appreciate ppl sharing this positive. Because it's important," said Parker. "[Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart] is at 89 avg score & I can't speak for anyone on the team but myself, but I didn't crunch once. 40h weeks the whole time. It is possible to work on a great game w/o suffering.

"Something others have pointed out which is worth mentioning. I can only speak for myself. I'm a white cis straight male designer. So I'm also working with some privilege for sure.

"But overall I was very encouraged by how my managers actively pushed for me to avoid burn out."

"I didn't crunch once, entire production," said Thompson. "A couple late nights here and there finishing something up, but COMPLETELY CRUNCH FREE. It is possible. Team wellness lets the creativity flow free.

"Yes, I will also add, that I speak for myself. I do believe the team as a whole did not suffer crunch and our management certainly encouraged that."

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 11.

