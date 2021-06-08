Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks Adds Disney+ 30-Day Trial - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft and Disney have once again partnered up to add a 30 day free trial of Disney+ as a perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The perk will be available to claim until September 30, 2021.

The free trial will only be available for new Disney+ subscribers that are 18 years of age or older. After the trial is up you will be charged $7.99 per month until you cancel it. An annual subscription for Disney+ is also available for $80 per year, as well as a subscription with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $14 per month.

Read the Xbox Wire post on the announcement below:

Last holiday, we were excited to launch a collaboration with our friends at Disney+ to bring a 30-day trial to our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members through the Perks program. The response from our community was fantastic; we know many of you claimed the Perk to stream all the great entertainment available on Disney+ with your friends and family. When the Perk ended in January, we heard you ask for more and today we’re excited to share the good news.

Starting today, Ultimate members will once again be able to enjoy series, movies, and Originals, including the premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Loki” on June 9, with a new 30-day trial to Disney+ via Perks*. Whether you claimed the previous Disney+ Perk or not, Ultimate members who do not currently have an active Disney+ subscription will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app for Windows PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android. Once the Perk is claimed, members will be directed to the Disney+ site to activate their subscription. Members can claim and activate the trial now until September 30.

The Disney+ app is also available to download on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S console so you can start streaming immediately.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles