By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PS5 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Might be Getting A Bundle

PS5 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Might be Getting A Bundle - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 303 Views

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games will be releasing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5 on Friday, June 11. 

It now appears Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be getting a PlayStation 5 bundle, according to French news site Station of Play. The bundle includes a PS5 console, DualSense controller, and a copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

A tweet from Station of Play says the bundle will launch alongside the game this Friday and has an expected price of €569.99. The site also expects there to be between 10,000 and 12,000 of the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS% bundles. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.