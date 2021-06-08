Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Details Revealed - News

Capcom announced it will host its E3 2021 showcase on June 14 at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

View a trailer of Capcom's E3 2021 showcase below:

Confirmed games for the showcase include:

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Monster Hunter Stories 2

Monster Hunter Rise

Resident Evil Village

