Loopmancer is a Roguelite Action Game, Announced for Consoles and PC - News

/ 428 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Yooreka Studio and Beijing-based developer eBrain Studio have announced horizontal roguelite action game, Loopmancer, for consoles and PC via Steam. A release date was not announced.

Here is an overview of the game:

Year 2046, Dragon City.

Neuro-comp interfaces, bionic prosthetics and nano-biotechnology have all become commonplace. Society is highly developed, but the gap between the haves and the have nots has only grown larger.

Xiang Zixu, a brilliant private eye, is killed while investigating the disappearance of a famous female journalist. Immediately after his death, he wakes up with a start in his apartment bedroom. Before he can process what happened, his phone rings and his colleague at the agency tells him of a new case: the disappearance of a famous female journalist.

Key Features:

Eye-Pleasing Maps and Stages / Cyberpunk-Style Eastern Cities – This game features seven finely-crafted large stages, including: Dragon Town, which comes alive with holiday spirit in the evening; the bleak and gloomy Shuigou Village; the luxurious Tang Dynasty Hotel; the maritime Bionic Beings’ Training Base; and the Biotech Company… Developed with Unreal Engine 4, this game depicts an eastern cityscape with cyberpunk aesthetics.

– This game features seven finely-crafted large stages, including: Dragon Town, which comes alive with holiday spirit in the evening; the bleak and gloomy Shuigou Village; the luxurious Tang Dynasty Hotel; the maritime Bionic Beings’ Training Base; and the Biotech Company… Developed with Unreal Engine 4, this game depicts an eastern cityscape with cyberpunk aesthetics. Fast-paced Battle Action – Unlock new weapons and abilities through endless reincarnations to solidify and enhance your fighting skills. Unlock over 100 weapons, cast skills with prosthetic limb chips, and use tech items to defeat the enemy. Face over 30 enemies with unique behavior patterns: vicious gangsters, well-equipped mercs, crazy mutants whose neuro-comp interfaces have been hacked, highly trained bionics, etc. The list goes on, and none of them will be easy to take down. Certain areas will change at random after each life loop. Select your favorite battle mode and investigate the ultimate truth.

– Unlock new weapons and abilities through endless reincarnations to solidify and enhance your fighting skills. Unlock over 100 weapons, cast skills with prosthetic limb chips, and use tech items to defeat the enemy. Face over 30 enemies with unique behavior patterns: vicious gangsters, well-equipped mercs, crazy mutants whose neuro-comp interfaces have been hacked, highly trained bionics, etc. The list goes on, and none of them will be easy to take down. Certain areas will change at random after each life loop. Select your favorite battle mode and investigate the ultimate truth. Rebirth Loop: Real or Fantasy – After each death, Xiang Zixu will awaken in his apartment and begin a new loop. As the story progresses, reviewing what seemed like the correct choice in the past may lead to a different conclusion.Every decision you make will alter the fates of in-game characters and rewrite your ending. Are you ready to initiate a new loop?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles