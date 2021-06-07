Rainbow Six Quarantine Officially Renamed to Rainbow Six Extraction - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Quarantine has officially been renamed Rainbow Six Extraction. The game will be showcased during the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase on June 12 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK.

View the title reveal trailer below:

Rainbow Six Extraction is in developmente for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles