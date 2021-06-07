PC Gaming Show 2021 to Feature 39 New Videos, Announcements, and More - News

PC Gamer has released more details on PC Gaming Show 2021, which is part of E3 2021. The show will start on Sunday, June 13 at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm UK and can be watched on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and more.

The PC Gaming Show 2021 will be shorter than in previous years and will be about 90 minutes long. It will feature 39 new videos, game announcements, and interviews.

PC Gaming Show 2021 partial lineup:

Exclusive content, along with beta and launch information for Naraka Bladepoint

Techland will be showing Dying Light 2 Stay Human and giving the first in-depth look at its main character Aiden and his internal motivation, alongside revealing more about the Dying Light 2 Stay Human universe

The first reveal of a new game from Kasedo Games & Bulwark Studios

Big news for the Orcs Must Die! franchise

New content from New Blood Interactive

New gameplay for Hello Neighbor 2, new modes revealed for Rawmen, and a world premier of a new title from tinyBuild

A new announcement from Pixelated Milk

A reveal of the next game from Shiro Games

SEGA and Amplitude Studios will have a major announcement and reveal for the highly anticipated strategy game, Humankind

Exclusive content from All In! Games and Chernobylite

An announcement from EVE Academy

A new Chivalry 2 announcement from Torn Banner Studios

NACON and Big Bad Wolf are showing a brand new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

An exclusive offer from GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's cloud gaming service

Other exciting unrevealed games

And a message from Valve regarding Steam

The PC Gaming Show will also include exciting new content from:

Frontier & Frontier Foundry

Hello Traveler

Tripwire Interactive

Humble Games

Ishtar Games

Alawar Games

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Intel

All in! Games

EVE Online

Frontier

Frontier Foundry

Humble Games

Modus Games

Robot Entertainment

SEGA

tinyBuild

Tripwire Interactive

