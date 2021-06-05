Biomutant Tops the Swiss Charts - News

Biomutant after debuting in second last week it is up to first on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 21st week of 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second place, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is up two spots to third place, while Resident Evil Village drops three spots to fourth place. FIFA 21 shoots up to fifth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 21, 2021: Biomutant Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Resident Evil Village FIFA 21 Minecraft Miitopia New Pokemon Snap Animal Crossing: New Horizons Assassin's Creed Valhalla

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

