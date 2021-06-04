Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro and TimeSplitters Won’t be at Summer Games Fest or E3 - News

Publisher Koch Media will be hosting a showcase as part of Summer Game Fest on Friday, June 11 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK. However, subsidiary Deep Silver has revealed some key games won't be at the event.

Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro, and TimeSplitters will all be skipping the Koch Media showcase and E3 2021. Deep Silver will let us know when they have more to share on these games.

"Our parent company Koch Media is making an announcement as part of Summer Game Fest on June 11th," saod a tweet from Deep Silver. "To give you a head’s up, you won’t see Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro or TimeSplitters there (or at any other E3 2021 event). We’ll let you know when we have news to share."

To tune in to the Koch Media event head to https://t.co/CLq5syiLzd – it will start at 9pm CEST/12pm PDT. We can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction to their news! — Deep Silver (@deepsilver) June 4, 2021

