E3 2021 Schedule Revealed

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced the schedule for E3 2021, which runs from June 12 through June 15.

"As E3 2021 gets ready to kick off on Saturday, June 12, the official schedule has been revealed," reads the announcement post. "In addition, fans can now register to be a part of the global four-day virtual event that will feature digital presentations from major industry publishers such as Nintendo and Microsoft, panel discussions, celebrity appearances, exciting reveals and more.

"Fans can register at the E3 website to gain access to the E3 2021 online portal and app, a key hub for the duration of the show."

Read the full schedule below:

Hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Jacki Jing and Greg Miller, the E3 2021 broadcast will feature major publisher showcases, press conferences, industry panels, extended livestreams, special celebrity guest appearances and more.

Saturday, June 12 (pre-show starts at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET)

E3 2021 will kick off with press conferences from Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment, as well as a session with GamesBeat.

Sunday, June 13 (pre-show starts at 8:45 a.m. PT / 11:45 a.m. ET)

Microsoft’s long-awaited Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place starting at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Fans can also look forward to special presentations from Square Enix, the PC Gaming Show, and the Future Games Show.

Warner Bros. Games and Back 4 Blood, and 24 Entertainment will also be featured.

Monday, June 14 (pre-show starts at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET)

Alongside press conferences from several indie developers, presentations from Take-Two Interactive, Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Razer, and Capcom will take place throughout the day.

Verizon and Intellivision will also be featured, along with a session with VENN.

Tuesday, June 15 (pre-show starts at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET)

The last day of E3 will include Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming starting at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

Bandai Namco, Yooreka Games, and GameSpot will also have focused events.

The broadcast will round out with the Official E3 2021 Awards Show.

