Square Enix E3 2021 Showcase Set for June 13, Features New Eidos Montreal Game, Babylon’s Fall Update, More - News

Square Enix announced it will host Square Enix Presents: Summer 2021 as part of E3 2021 on June 13 at 12:15 pm PT / 3:15 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will be 40 minutes long and feature the following:

The world premiere of a new game from Eidos Montreal.

An exciting update on Babylon’s Fall.

Babylon’s Fall. Details about Marvel’s Avengers expansion “Black Panther – War for Wakanda” and updates on upcoming in-game events.

Marvel’s Avengers expansion “Black Panther – War for Wakanda” and updates on upcoming in-game events. A deep dive on Life is Strange: True Colors and a first look at Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.

