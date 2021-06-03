Psychonauts 2 Gameplay Showcases Level That is Part Casino and Hospital - News

Microsoft and Double Fine recenty published the Microsoft Store page for Psychonauts 2 and the game was briefly available to pre-load the game onto your Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles using the Xbox app on the phone.

Game Informer has published a new video of Psychonauts 2 that showcases gameplay of a new level that shows the "inner workings of Hollis Forsythe's mind." The level explores the "neon-clad casino meets hospital in one of developer Double Fine's wildest brain levels yet!"

Psychonauts 2 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is set to launch sometime this year. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day and has been optimized for the Xbox Series X|S.

