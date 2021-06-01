Doom Eternal Ray-Tracing Update Launches in June - News

Nvidia and id Software announced 2020's Doom Eternal will be getting an update in June that will add ray tracing and support for NvidiaDLSS to the game.

Nvidia DLSS, Deep Learning Super Sampling, is an AI rendering techonology that increases graphics performance using the dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs.

Nvidia and id Software released a gameplay video of the game running on a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at 4K with ray tracing enabled, which can be viewed below.

"Doom Eternal was built to deliver the very best in engaging first-person-shooter gameplay, stunning visuals and uncompromising performance," said id Software Studio Director Marty Stratton.

"With the addition of ray tracing to idTech and support for NVIDIA DLSS, we’re pushing the engine in exciting new ways and we can’t wait for GeForce RTX gamers to experience it."

