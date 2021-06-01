Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead Zombie Announced, PvE Roguelite Out Tomorrow - News

Ubisoft has announced Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead Zombie. It is a new mode for Watch Dogs Legion that will be available along with Title Update 4.5 tomorrow, June 1.

Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead Zombie allows up to four players partake in a PvE roguelite mode. The mode will launch in alpha and things will be tweaked and evolve based on player feedback.

"I think there’s something inherently fun about playing with zombies, beyond the instant gratification of destroying them," Watch Dogs Legion online director Jean-Pascal Cambiotti told IGN. "We were inspired by the multiple portrayals of zombies across popular culture, and in the game, we made the decision to make zombies slower but lethal. They can be used as a gameplay tool to create chaos by luring them into fortified Albion layouts while you sneak in and save your precious ammo for another fight."

Jean-Pascal was asked if the mode could be spun off into its own game and said, "The design strategy on Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead was to expand on existing systems and flip them on its head – like creating a rogue-lite approach with Watch Dogs: Legion’s unique gadgets. We want to keep an open line of communication with the community and see where they want to take the game mode next."

Jean-Pascal added, "We want players to have fun using different strategies and feel like there’s always something different to try. That’s why we’re starting small, and plan to update the game frequently so we can react to things like adjusting the difficulty level based on the feedback we get."

Watch Dogs Legion is available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

