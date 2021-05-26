Pokemon Legends: Arceus Launches January 28, 2022 for Switch - News

The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Legends: Arceus will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

Set long before the events of #PokemonBrilliantDiamond & #PokemonShiningPearl, #PokemonLegendsArceus takes the series in a new direction, fusing action & RPG elements.



Create the Sinnoh region’s first Pokédex when Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrives 1/28/22!https://t.co/sndZKShGvh pic.twitter.com/lBLQsuRzON — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 26, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the Pokemon series takes a bold new direction, fusing action with RPG elements. The game takes place in the Sinnoh region of the past, long before the events of Pokemon Diamond Version and Pokemon Pearl Version. As the game’s protagonist, the player will set out to create and complete the region’s first Pokedex by catching, surveying, and researching the wild Pokemon that live there.​

The cover art, revealed here for the first time, depicts Mount Coronet towering over the expanse of a bygone Sinnoh region—the setting for the story in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

