Miitopia Debuts in 2nd on the UK Charts

Resident Evil Village has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending May 22, 2021. This is despite sales dropping 61 percent week-on-week.

The Nintendo Switch version of Miitopia deuted in second place. Sales for the game were 36 percent higher than the Nintendo 3DS version, which launched in July 2017.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition dropped to third place in its second week as sales fell 76 percent. 72 percent of the sales were on the PS4, followed by the Xbox version at 28 percent.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales dropped to fourth place as sales fell 45 percent. Sales the previous had a huge boost due to increased PS5 stock.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Resident Evil Village Miitopia - NEW Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Spider-Man: Miles Morales Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS) New Pokemon Snap

