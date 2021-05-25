Techland to Reveal New Dying Light 2 Information on May 27 - News

Techland announced it will release new information for Dying Light 2 on Thursday, May 27 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch the reveal on Twitch.

Techland sent out an email to the press:

Survivor,

Remember Harran? Who could forget…

But The City is our refuge now, and it needs your help.

There’s so much for you to know, and so little time, but these clues can’t fall into the wrong hands.



Find somewhere safe and play this message. You’re our last chance for survival.

Above all…

Dying Light 2 will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

