Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Leonardo Interactive and developer Invader Studios have announced Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It is a prequel to Daymare: 1998 and will launch in 2022.

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a third-person story-driven survival horror game prequel to the critically acclaimed Daymare: 1998. Step into the shoes of special agent Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now in the service of a unit called H.A.D.E.S. (Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search), and get ready to enter the most advanced experimental research center in the United States of America. Be careful, though, because in the darkness of the desolate, labyrinthine depths of the military research center there is something creepy and lethal awaiting you!

Grab one of the most innovative and technologically advanced weapons of all time and prepare to face never-before-seen creatures while you make your way through a series of frightfully evocative settings all ready to be discovered. A perfect mix of fierce and deadly enemies, hardcore action game mechanics, environmental puzzles, a chilling soundtrack, plenty of exploration and massive doses of concentrated horror wait for you in Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle. No place is safe, especially when you’re being hunted by your nightmares.

New Characters and Big Comebacks – Take part in the top secret “Sandcastle” mission as the game’s main protagonist, Special Agent H.A.D.E.S. Dalila Reyes, and reconstruct the past of some of Daymare: 1998‘s most beloved characters.

– Take part in the top secret “Sandcastle” mission as the game’s main protagonist, Special Agent H.A.D.E.S. Dalila Reyes, and reconstruct the past of some of Daymare: 1998‘s most beloved characters. Lethal and Terrifying Enemies – Fight, kill and dismember the new enemies that stand between you and the resolution of your mission, so frighteningly intelligent, aggressive and realistic in every detail.

– Fight, kill and dismember the new enemies that stand between you and the resolution of your mission, so frighteningly intelligent, aggressive and realistic in every detail. Revamped Interface – The D.I.D. is back, though in a completely redesigned way. Manage your inventory, ammo and health items directly from the new game interface, which has never been so simple and intuitive.

– The D.I.D. is back, though in a completely redesigned way. Manage your inventory, ammo and health items directly from the new game interface, which has never been so simple and intuitive. Eye to the Scanner – Thanks to the innovative device installed on Reyes’s arm, you can analyze portions of the environment and reveal new puzzles to solve, pick up secret documents and detect hidden items!

– Thanks to the innovative device installed on Reyes’s arm, you can analyze portions of the environment and reveal new puzzles to solve, pick up secret documents and detect hidden items! Environmental Puzzles – The solution is often right in front of your eyes! Search for all the clues and overcome the environmental obstacles to obtain resources and collectibles.

– The solution is often right in front of your eyes! Search for all the clues and overcome the environmental obstacles to obtain resources and collectibles. Are You Sure It’s Dead? – In Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, prepare to confront the toughest and most aggressive enemies you have ever seen. Moreover, even if you’re sure you’ve killed one, you’ll find out it can come back in a completely new form and even deadlier than before!

– In Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, prepare to confront the toughest and most aggressive enemies you have ever seen. Moreover, even if you’re sure you’ve killed one, you’ll find out it can come back in a completely new form and even deadlier than before! Breathtaking and Immersive Graphics, Sound Effects, and Soundtrack – Thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 4, you will live the most terrifying of experiences!

– Thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 4, you will live the most terrifying of experiences! Back to the 90s… Again! – I you loved the nostalgia of Daymare: 1998, in Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle will feel like you’re living and playing a typical action horror/film of the 90s. Expect to be transported back in time to many familiar references and a frightfully authentic atmosphere with a retro flavor.

– I you loved the nostalgia of Daymare: 1998, in Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle will feel like you’re living and playing a typical action horror/film of the 90s. Expect to be transported back in time to many familiar references and a frightfully authentic atmosphere with a retro flavor. Freeze! – There will certainly be no shortage of guns, but prepare to equip one of the most innovative and powerful weapons ever created: the Frost Grip! WARNING: it may contain liquid nitrogen.

– There will certainly be no shortage of guns, but prepare to equip one of the most innovative and powerful weapons ever created: the Frost Grip! WARNING: it may contain liquid nitrogen. Veteran or Rookie – Choose the most appropriate game difficulty based on your ability in combat and your experience with survival horror. Either way, it will be a serious challenge for the faint-hearted!

