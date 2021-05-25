Saints Row: The Third Remastered Gets Launch Trailer for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have released the launch trailer for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of Saints Row: The Third Remastered. The next-generation versions are available today as a free upgrade to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions:

Saints Row: The Third Remastered on [PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series] will allow players to experience the game running at greater performance settings; equivalent to the PC edition at High settings. Visually the game’s engine is now able to run at a much higher performance, bringing improvements to lighting, texture resolution, and other visual effects thanks to the powerful hardware.

Frame rates are improved across Gen 9 consoles to offer the smoothest possible gameplay; players will be able to enjoy the game running at 60 frames per second and dynamic 4K resolution, keeping the action fluid.

Xbox Series S owners get an additional option to enjoy the game in two modes that better cater for individual player preference. Play in either Performance Mode, which keeps the gameplay locked at 60 frames per second with a 1080 resolution, or Beauty Mode that locks the gameplay to standard 30 frames per second while employing an upscaled 4K resolution. PlayStation 5 owners will be able to enjoy Activities support, as well as a subtle signature Saints purple glow on the DualSense controller.

