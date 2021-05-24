Uncharted Movie Gets New Image - News

posted 4 hours ago

A new article posted by The New York Times has revealed a new image from the upcoming Uncharted movie. The image features Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan.

Sony Pictures in January of this year delayed the Uncharted movie from July 16, 2021 to February 11, 2022.

The last main release in The Uncharted series was 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for the PlayStation 4. A standalone expansion, The Lost Legacy, was released in August 2017.

Sony Pictures and Sony Interactive Entertainment are working together to turn 10 PlayStation games into movies and TV shows. This includes the Uncharted movie and The Last of Us HBO TV series. Also getting adaptations include Twisted Metal and Ghost of Tsushima.

