Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Stream to 'Announce A Lot of Things' - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of Dragon Quest this week with a live stream on Wednesday, May 26 at 8:30 pm PDT / 11:30 pm EDT / May 27 at 12:00 JST. You can watch it in English on YouTube here.

Series co-creator Yuji Horii on Twitter revealed Square Enix "will announce a lot of things" during the special live stream and might have hinted an announcement for Dragon Quest 12 by saying "of course, that game too."

Dragon Quest XI originally launched in Japan in 2017 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS, with a wordlwide release in 2018. The Definitive Edition released for the Switch in 2019, and for the PS4, Xbox one, and PC in 2020.

