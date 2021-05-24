Kadokawa Games Announces New Game From God Wars Dev Team Called Relayer - News

Kadokawa Games has announced "new age space opera" strategy RPG from the God Wars development team called Relayer.

The May 27 issue of Weekly Famitsu will feature a 14 pages on the new game, which was originally known as Project Stella. Only the front cover has been published, so we don't know the platforms or release date yet.

