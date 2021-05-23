Watch Dogs: Legion Update to Add 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Ubisoft has delayed the release of Title Update 4.5 for Watch Dogs: Legion from late May to June 1. The extra will be used to fix bugs found in the previous update and to ensure the developer has the time to "create the best game experiences possible."

Title Update 4.5 will be adding a Performance Mode to the next-generation consoles - the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation - that will add a 60 frames per second option.

The ability to play with friends on the same console family will also be implemented. This means Xbox Series X|S players can play with friends on the Xbox One, and PlayStation 5 players can can play with friends on the PlayStation 4.

DedSec, check out our updated roadmap — containing new QoL updates, changes based on your feedback, new dates... and a surprise!



"Our next big patch for all platforms will be TU 4.5, which we’re aiming to deploy on June 1st," said Ubisoft in an update post. "While we initially planned to release it in late May, we want to make sure that the different teams working on separate pieces of content have the time they need to create the best game experiences possible.

"This extra time will also allow us to fix bugs found in TU 4.0, as well as add some more Quality of Life improvements. We’re happy to let you know that 60 FPS, or 'performance mode,' is coming to consoles with TU 4.5. We’re also adding the ability for you to play with friends on the same console family; Xbox One players with Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 players with PlayStation 5."

Invasion and Extraction PVP modes have been delayed to the August update to ensure the teams are able to spent more time to make public and private matchmaking as smooth as possible.

The Bloodline Story DLC will launch alongside Title Update 5.0. It will also being Aiden and Wrench to the main game, which will allow you to play the entire campaign with the two characters.

"With this approach we have decided to move both Invasion and Extraction PVP modes to our August update," said Ubisoft. "We want to invest more time into solid public & private matchmaking, as it’s key for us to provide you with a smooth, enjoyable PvP experience.

"Last, but certainly not least, we know you have been patiently waiting for the Bloodline Story DLC. Alongside the Story Expansion, TU 5.0 will also bring Aiden and Wrench to the main game, allowing you to play the entire campaign of Watch Dogs: Legion with these two legacy characters."

