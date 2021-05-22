Metro Exodus on PC Takes Advantage of PS5's DualSense Features - News

/ 142 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer 4A Games have added support for the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller to Metro Exodus on PC. This makes it the first game on PC to take advantage of the PS5 controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback features.

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller has been available to use on PC since launch in November 2020, however, this is the first major title to make use of the features available in the controller.

The next-generation version of of Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 18 and is available now for PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG, and the Microsoft Store. It is also available as a free upgrade for existing owners.

PS5’s DualSense is now fully functional on PC, via Metro Exodus’ latest update. pic.twitter.com/97yVVYYIJy — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) May 22, 2021

Sony Interactive Entertainment has started to release some of its first-party games on PC and the team at PlayStation Studios has its own page on Steam. Days Gone released for PC earlier this month.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles