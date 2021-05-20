Microsoft Won't Touch Bethesda’s Publishing Services, Studios Have Creative Freedom - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 645 Views
Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty has in an interview with Le Figaro said that Microsoft will not touch Bethesda’s publishing services. This includes marketing, sales, communication, overseas offices, and more.
Booty also said that studios have creative freedom. This includes the studios under ZeniMax and all other studios acquired by Xbox. Microsoft doesn't want its first-party studios to develop games based on what might be the most succesful on on Game Pass.
He did admit that COVID has impacted the development of games from Xbox Game Studios.
Thanks, Reddit.
Sounds like the Bethesda Purchase was in fact a response to Sony purchasing Insomniac with 2 games ready to go in the midst of COVID while Xbox Games Studios has been impacted and games have been delayed. Bethesda being a hopeful purchase with numerous studios already working on projects. I would assume with resources still working on Deathloop and Tokyo Ghostwire other Bethesda games are feeling that impact. At some point though Microsoft will have an adequate amount of 1ST Party Exclusives to put onto GamePass to give it even more worth. As a PS5 owner and a fan of their console this is all I’m really waiting for with Microsoft on top of the availability of their hardware. Right now I just see GamePass as simple solution to getting my kid his ability to play Sea of Thieves. But that can all change when the AAAs start coming in.
That plus a believe a deal between Microsoft and Tiktok falling through so MS had spare money in the bank to play with and Bethesda just happened to be up for sale.
Am I the only one who reads "publishing freedom"? Thats very diferent than creative freedom. This seems to be confirmation that they can put their games wherever they want as long as is on gamepass day 1.
So if bethesda wants they can publish a skyrim port to car systems and fridges
Anything that you can play on in 1st-person, they've got you covered.
So now I want to know what they think "might be the most successful on on Game Pass."
This is what Pete Hines said back when the deal was closed, Bethesda will still act as a Publisher for their own games.