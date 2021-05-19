Cygames Announces Fantasy Acton Game Project GAMM, Directed by Kenichiro Takaki - News

Cygames has announced in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu a new fantasy action game, Project GAMM, for console. It is directed and produced by Senran Kagura creator Kenichiro Takaki.

The soruce of the magazine leak says the game is mainly player-versus-player, while screenshots give the impression it is a one-versus-many-style action game.

Here is some information on the game via Gematsu:

You can fight in flashy and exciting player-versus-player action battles.

The game is set in a world of magic and machines—and the machines are powered by magic.

The protagonist may possibly be a young mage.

There is also a maid, a robot, and a knight. Almost everyone is playable and plays a central role.

Multiplayer is at the game’s core.

