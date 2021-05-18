Sega Wants Future Yakuza and Judgment Titles to Sell 2 to 3 Million Units Each - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 586 Views
For most of the lifetime of the Yakuza series, its popularity has been focused in Japan, however, in recent years sales for the franchise have improved in the west. Sega wants future Yakuza, Judgment, and Atlus games to launch on multiple platforms and worldwide at the same time.
Sega in a recent call with investors for the fiscal year ending March 2021, said they are aiming for future entries in Yakuza and Judgment to sell between two and three million units lifetime. This would be up from around one million units.
"We believe that there is still potential for a significant increase in sales of the same game by global expansion and simultaneous localization in multiple languages, with earnings that will naturally follow," said Sega.
"In the past, for example, the Japanese version of Yakuza was released first and then sold sequentially in other regions, and the level of localization varied, with the presence or absence of voices and supported languages.
"By simultaneously launching the game on multiple platforms and in multiple languages, the company will be able to concentrate its marketing costs, which were previously spread out over a period of time, and thus reduce them. Additionally, the PC market, which used to be dominated by Steam, has become a market environment that allows us to expand our business to other platforms, including Epic Games.
"As a result, we believe that we are now in a position to aim for 2-3 million units in the lifetime of a title that previously sold about 1 million units worldwide."
I'm planning on getting Like a Dragon at some point. I keep hearing good things about it. Just recently noticed I had Yakuza Kiwami in my list of games that I owned, it must have been a ps+ game at some point,. It's my first Yakuza game, and I am enjoying it.
Yakuza like a dragon deserves 3 mill
I hear great things about it and can't wait til I get a copy never played any Yakuza games haha
I mean, you could do with stopping exclusivity bs with Stadia for a start and then porting over Judgement to PC as well as the upcoming 2nd one, and not like another year or two later.
If you truly want to sell that many, you need to release them on all the platforms day 1.
If they want to hit their target...they should really consider adding the Switch to their supported platforms.
Japanese third parties , and especially bigger ones (capcom aside), are either delusional or dumb or maybe both. In japan, They are leaving the software dominance to Nintendo by ignoring the switch as a platform for their releases. At this point, i think they are glad to sit behind and watch.
You're ignoring Konami's and Marvelous' recent successes as well as Square Enix releasing various timed exclusives on the Switch.
In 2020 the Switch got more physical game releases in Japan than the PS4 and PS5 combined in the same year. Since the release of the PS1 the current Playstation always got more releases in any year. For the first time this has changed. This shows most Japanese devs are following the Switch's success and many are profiting. There are only a few that stay stubborn and either completely ignore the Switch or only release a few small/irrelevant titles on the Switch. Harada from Bandai Namco is a good example for this. Almost none of his games are on the Switch.
I wonder what can make japanese games sell well
Option 1: release on home consoles that almost no japanese people buy nowadays, and on a dead-on-arrival streaming platform
Option 2: release on the Switch which will soon become the best selling console ever there
Of course, Option 1