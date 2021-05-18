Sega Wants Future Yakuza and Judgment Titles to Sell 2 to 3 Million Units Each - News

For most of the lifetime of the Yakuza series, its popularity has been focused in Japan, however, in recent years sales for the franchise have improved in the west. Sega wants future Yakuza, Judgment, and Atlus games to launch on multiple platforms and worldwide at the same time.

Sega in a recent call with investors for the fiscal year ending March 2021, said they are aiming for future entries in Yakuza and Judgment to sell between two and three million units lifetime. This would be up from around one million units.

"We believe that there is still potential for a significant increase in sales of the same game by global expansion and simultaneous localization in multiple languages, with earnings that will naturally follow," said Sega.

"In the past, for example, the Japanese version of Yakuza was released first and then sold sequentially in other regions, and the level of localization varied, with the presence or absence of voices and supported languages.

"By simultaneously launching the game on multiple platforms and in multiple languages, the company will be able to concentrate its marketing costs, which were previously spread out over a period of time, and thus reduce them. Additionally, the PC market, which used to be dominated by Steam, has become a market environment that allows us to expand our business to other platforms, including Epic Games.

"As a result, we believe that we are now in a position to aim for 2-3 million units in the lifetime of a title that previously sold about 1 million units worldwide."

