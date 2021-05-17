Rumor: Starfield Targeting Q1 2022 Launch - News

Bethesda Softworks' Starfield was announced at E3 2018 and after nearly three years we have not heard much about the game. There has been a lot of speculation on the game in recent months on when it will launch and whether or not it will be an Xbox console exclusive now that Bethesda is a first-party Xbox studio.

Blessing Adeoye Jr. in the newest episode of Kinda Funny Gamescast speculated Starfield will launch in Q1 2022, which runs from January to March. VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb via Twitter said Adeoye Jr. is right about the Starfield release date.

With all the Starfield rumors in recent months, hopefully, we will see the game at E3 2021 next month to answer some of our questions.

@BlessingJr You are right about Starfield release date. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 17, 2021

