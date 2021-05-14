Resident Evil Village Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Resident Evil Village has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 9, 2021.

New Pokemon Snap after debuting in eighth place last week climbs up to second. Minecraft (NS) and Assassin's Creed Valhalla have re-entered the charts in third and fourth places. Returnal after debuting in first last week drop fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Resident Evil Village New Pokemon Snap Minecraft (NS) Assassin's Creed Valhalla Returnal NBA 2K21 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

