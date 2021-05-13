Sega Plans to Release a 'Super Game' in the Next 5 Years - News

Sega in its results presentation for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, broke down its financial results and its plans for the near and long term.

Sega as part of its five-year strategy plans to develop and release a "Super Game." Sega says it will be part of a new IP and will start off with low profitability, but it does have high growth potential as it will be sold worldwide.

The company added that as it develops the 'Super Game' it will release several new projects over the course of the next five years. This includes a new FPS title from a European studio and the "utilization of IP assets" with remakes, reboots, and remasters.

Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Space Channel 5, Rez, Virtua Fighter, Altered Beast, and Streets of Rage, as well as other dormant IPs are being considered for remakes, reboots, and remasters.

Despite there being no new Sonic game released in the past 12 months, the franchise sold 4.4 million units. It has also sold about four million Total War games, 3.8 million Football Manager games, and three million Persona games.

