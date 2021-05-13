Resident Evil Series Sales Top 110 Million, Monster Hunter Over 72 Million - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

Capcom has released its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 and has updated the sales figures for a number of its franchises.

The Resident Evil series has sold over 110 million units, which is up from 107 million sold in December 2020. It should be noted the figure does not include Resident Evil Village, which launched in May. The extra three million units sold in the first quarter of 2021 were driven by strong sales of the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 and Resident Evil VII.

Other Capcom franchise sales figures include Monster Hunter at over 72 million units sold, Street Fighter at 46 million units sold, Mega Man at 36 million units sold, Devil May Cry at 23 million units sold, and Dead Rising at over 14 million units sold.

We previously reported Resident Evil Village has shipped over three million units worldwide and Monster Hunter Rise shipped six million units worldwide in one week.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

