Xbox One Insiders Can Register for a Chance to Reserve an Xbox Series X|S

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles when they become available at retailers sell out in a matter of minutes in many places worldwide. Microsoft is trialing a program for the most dedicated Xbox One owners to be able to register to get one of the two new Xbox consoles.

The Xbox Insider program via Twitter announced US Xbox Insiders on the Xbox One are now able to register for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console.

To register US Xbox Insiders can go to the Xbox Insider Hub on their Xbox One console for details. There is a limited number of spots available and not everyone who registers will be selected.

Today we're introducing the Console Purchase Pilot, allowing US #XboxInsiders on Xbox One to register for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X|S console. Check the Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox One for details. Limited space is available and not all who register will be selected. pic.twitter.com/MBkQmbSDWc — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) May 11, 2021

Microsoft in the Xbox May update has made the background for the main menu on the original Xbox available as a dynamic background theme for Xbox Series X|S owners.

