Manifold Garden Arrives May 20 for PS5

Developer William Chyr Studio announced Manifold Garden will launch for the PlayStation 5 on May 20. The game is out now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Apple Arcade.

The PS5 version of Manifold Garden supports 4K resolution, 60 frames per second, haptic support, and Game Help.

Here is an overview of the game:

Manifold Garden is a game that reimagines physics and space. Witness infinity in first-person, and master its rules to solve physics-defying puzzles. Cultivate a garden to open new paths forward, where an eternal expanse awaits.

Key Features:

An expansive and visually striking world filled with mind-bending puzzles.

Manipulate gravity to gain new perspectives and walk on any visible surface.

Experience space in new ways as you explore infinitely repeating Escher-esque architecture.

Photo Mode offers fun and accessible tools to use Manifold Garden’s world as a canvas for generating beautiful pieces of digital art.

PlayStation 5-specific: 4K, 60 frames per second, DualSense wireless controller haptic support, Game Help supported.

