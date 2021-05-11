Rumor: Next-Gen PSVR to Feature 4K, Haptic Feedback, Foveated Rendering, and More - News

posted 24 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment in February announced will release a next-generation virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5 in 2022 or later. The company also revealed the next-generation PSVR controllers it will use for the VR headset. A new report published by Upload VR has potentially revealed new details on the PlayStation 5 PSVR headset.

The report reveals the PS5 PSVR will have 4K support with a resolution of 4000×2040 pixels, which comes out to 2000×2040 per eye. There will also be a lens separation adjustment dial and gaze tracking capable of foveated rendering.

A motor will be placed inside the headset that developers can use to provide haptic feedback, a feature that is available in the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. It will also have inside-out tracking and use onboard cameras to track the position of the controllers to provide more freedom of movement for the player.

The new PS5 PSVR headset will have a USB Type-C connection between the console and headset. The PS5 itself has a single USB-C port on the front.

This report should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made by Sony.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

