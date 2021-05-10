Switch vs Wii Sales Comparison in Europe - March 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 528 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned European sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Wii.
Switch Vs. Wii Europe:
Gap change in latest month: 1,383,320 - Wii
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,951,190 - Switch
Total Lead: 5,039,635 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 21,612,346
Wii Total Sales: 26,651,981
March 2021 is the 49th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Europe. During the latest month, the Wii grew its lead by 1.48 million units when you align the launches of it with the Switch. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the Wii by just 1.95 million units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 5.04 million units.
The Wii launched in December 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
The 49th month for the Nintendo Switch is March 2021 and for the Wii it is December 2010. The Switch has sold 21.61 million units, while the Wii sold 26.65 million units during the same timeframe. The Wii sold current Switch sales in month 39.
The Wii sold 33.88 million units in Europe during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 12.27 million units to outsell the Wii.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
Switch is still accelerating while the Wii visibly slows down a lot already. While the gap is substantial, I do think the Switch will close the gap next year (as in end of 2022) and pass the Wii, never looking back
I think the Switch has a shot at 40mil in Europe.
That will be tough, but it's not totally out of question, true. Last year there were ~7M Switch sold in Europe, and it looks like sales are up so far compared to last year. Another year with similar sales would set the Switch to ~27M, and from there it's not impossible to get to 40M.
That being said, I don't expect the Switch to sell like this forever, and it's not sure it will have the legs to get past 40M. But I think 35M are pretty much a given now unless the console sales come crashing down that long-prophesized cliff...
This will be pretty close in the end. If the Switch can maintain it's momentum a bit longer it will pass the Wii, as this now is the last big holiday for Wii.