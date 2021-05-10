Ubisoft to Brand All of Its Games as 'Ubisoft Originals' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 291 Views
Publisher Ubisoft going forward will be branding all of its own games as "Ubisoft Originals," a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer.
"Moving forward 'The Ubisoft Original' mention is attached to all of Ubisoft's games created in-house by our talented developers," said the Ubisoft spokesperson.
The Ubisoft Originals brand was first spotted when Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland.
Ubisoft is a French video game publisher and developer known for the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Rayman, Rabbids, Prince of Persia, Just Dance, and the Tom Clancy's series.
Most recently the publisher released Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Immortals Fenyx Rising. Upcoming games from Ubisoft include Far Cry 6, Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Shouldn't it be "An Ubisoft original" though?
Yeah, but it's implied already because Ubisoft only makes and publishes Ubisoft games and nothing else. So it's kinda weird because it's a "isn't that obvious?" phrase. So it makes you wonder if they want to start publishing third party games like what EA and Activision do to differentiate their first party games from third party.
No, I meant that, A before a vocal should be added a "n", shouldn't it?
Whether 'a' or 'an' is used depends on pronunciation instead of spelling. It's been ambiguous how to pronounce Ubisoft, but it appears that 'you-be-soft' has been the prevailing pronunciation which has now claimed the final victory. Thus 'an' is correct.
HA! I KNEW IT! AFTER ALL THESE YEARS! lol but for real, I think I started pronouncing it oobeesoft after hearing other people insist that's how it is. Totally fair pronunciation, but I'm more fond of youbeesoft :P
Anyone else lose interest in everything Ubisoft after the 360/PS3 generation? I just realized I haven't played one of their games since Far Cry 3.
I forget. Do they have a subscription service? This sounds like a move intended for a subscription service.
Wait... wait a minute. Why would they do this UNLESS they were about to be bought out by another company? Why rebrand after all these years? "Originals" is redundant because we already know Ubisoft games are Ubisoft games. Are they about to be bought out by someone? Perhaps Microsoft?
That was my first thought too! Ubisoft is worth $4.5 billion, so definitely within Microsoft's realm. Although, it would be a weird purchase tbh since Bethesda was supposed to be their big Western purchase, now wanting to focus on the Japanese market.
Only other thing I could think of as to why Ubisoft would make this change is that they're wanting to be a much wider 3rd party publisher besides just their first party games. Like Netflix, they have all these other 3rd party IP's, but then you have the "Netflix Originals" that many people tune into. Maybe Ubisoft wants to be like EA or Activision when they sign deals to publish third party games. That's just my guess because like you pointed out, this is a weird move. Or they could be doing it just because lol