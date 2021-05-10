Ubisoft to Brand All of Its Games as 'Ubisoft Originals' - News

/ 454 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Ubisoft going forward will be branding all of its own games as "Ubisoft Originals," a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer.

"Moving forward 'The Ubisoft Original' mention is attached to all of Ubisoft's games created in-house by our talented developers," said the Ubisoft spokesperson.

The Ubisoft Originals brand was first spotted when Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland.

Ubisoft is a French video game publisher and developer known for the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Rayman, Rabbids, Prince of Persia, Just Dance, and the Tom Clancy's series.

Most recently the publisher released Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Immortals Fenyx Rising. Upcoming games from Ubisoft include Far Cry 6, Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles