New Pokemon Snap in Just 2 Days Was the Best-Selling Boxed Game in April in the UK - Sales

the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter revealed that New Pokemon Snap was the best-selling retail game in the UK in the month of April despite it only being available for just two days.

"Despite being on sale for just 2 days of the tracked period, New Pokemon Snap was the best-selling boxed game for the entire month of April in the UK," said Dring.

The game debuted in first on the UK retail charts for the week ending May 1, 2021. Sales for the game were four times higher than the original when it debuted in September 2000. It also sold two and a half times more than the last spin-off Pokemon game, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.

New Pokemon Snap released for the Nintendo Switch on April 30.

