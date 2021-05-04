Dead Island 2 and Saints Row 5 Might be Exclusive to Epic Games Store, Leaked Docs Reveal - News

posted 2 hours ago

Court documents from the Epic Games v. Apple case have been getting leaked online and a newly discovered document reveals that Dead Island 2 and Saints Row 5 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

The leaked document is of a blind survey from August 2019 about the most anticipated PC games that are coming to the Epic Games Store. Dead Island 2 and Saints Row 5 are both in a red box, which the document says are "Epic Games Store exclusive."

Other leaked court documents include an internal Xbox review of The Last of Us Part II that was done by the Xbox Portfolio Team and how much Sony was against adding cross-platform play to multiplatform games on the PlayStation 4.

Thanks, DSOGaming.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

