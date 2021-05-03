Sony Really Did Not Want Crossplay on PS4, Leaked Documents Reveal - News

It is no secret that Sony wasn't a big fan of cross-platform play with the PlayStation 4, while Microsoft and Nintendo had no problems with adding the feature on their platforms. Sony originally blocked crossplay on Rocket League and Minecraft, as well as Fortnite.

It now looks like Sony was even more against than we initially realized, according to new confidential documents and emails posted by The Verge. Epic Games pleaded to Sony to enable crossplay on the PlayStation 4 version of Fortnite, according to emails in the Epic Games v. Apple case.

"I can’t think of a scenario where Epic doesn’t get what we want - that possibility went out the door when Fortnite became the biggest game on PlayStation," said Epic Games' vice president of business development Joe Kreiner.

"We announce crossplay in conjunction with Sony. Epic goes out of its way to make Sony look like heroes," Keiner proposed in the email. Epic Games even offered to brand its E3 presence with PlayStation, give something extra special to PlayStation Plus subscribers for a month, and even offered to extend Sony's Unreal Engine 4 license.

Sony’s senior director of developer relations Gio Corsi dismissed adding crossplay at the time by saying "cross-platform play is not a slam dunk no matter the size of the title. As you know, many companies are exploring this idea and not a single one can explain how cross-console play improves the PlayStation business."

Sony in August 2019 claimed that cross-platform play would potentially reduce its revenue and that for any game to enable the feature would require the publishers to pay Sony a royalty fee. It isn't known if Microsoft and Nintendo have similar agreements in place to enable crossplay on their platforms.

Sony also has a policy that publishers aren't allowed to transfer virtual currency to or from PlayStation platforms, and that there must be a setting to disable crossplay.

Sony has since allowed crossplay on some games following backlash with Fortnite not having it on the PlayStation 4.

