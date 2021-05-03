Sony Really Did Not Want Crossplay on PS4, Leaked Documents Reveal - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 621 Views
It is no secret that Sony wasn't a big fan of cross-platform play with the PlayStation 4, while Microsoft and Nintendo had no problems with adding the feature on their platforms. Sony originally blocked crossplay on Rocket League and Minecraft, as well as Fortnite.
It now looks like Sony was even more against than we initially realized, according to new confidential documents and emails posted by The Verge. Epic Games pleaded to Sony to enable crossplay on the PlayStation 4 version of Fortnite, according to emails in the Epic Games v. Apple case.
"I can’t think of a scenario where Epic doesn’t get what we want - that possibility went out the door when Fortnite became the biggest game on PlayStation," said Epic Games' vice president of business development Joe Kreiner.
"We announce crossplay in conjunction with Sony. Epic goes out of its way to make Sony look like heroes," Keiner proposed in the email. Epic Games even offered to brand its E3 presence with PlayStation, give something extra special to PlayStation Plus subscribers for a month, and even offered to extend Sony's Unreal Engine 4 license.
Sony’s senior director of developer relations Gio Corsi dismissed adding crossplay at the time by saying "cross-platform play is not a slam dunk no matter the size of the title. As you know, many companies are exploring this idea and not a single one can explain how cross-console play improves the PlayStation business."
Sony in August 2019 claimed that cross-platform play would potentially reduce its revenue and that for any game to enable the feature would require the publishers to pay Sony a royalty fee. It isn't known if Microsoft and Nintendo have similar agreements in place to enable crossplay on their platforms.
Sony also has a policy that publishers aren't allowed to transfer virtual currency to or from PlayStation platforms, and that there must be a setting to disable crossplay.
Sony has since allowed crossplay on some games following backlash with Fortnite not having it on the PlayStation 4.
The only way this benefitted Playstation as a business was by stopping an endless barrage of negative PR and comments on the internet.
Why is this even being discussed anymore? Cross play is here and half the time we turn it off anyway.
I don't like this, I don't like any of this. I don't like Epic deciding to shill for Sony and make them look like heroes for enabling crossplay, something Nintendo and Microsoft were open to before them at the time (yes I'm aware that Sony wanted crossplay earlier, but that was an entirely different Playstation leadership team from the one who was fighting against crossplay in 2018). I especially don't like this cross-platform revenue share thing that leaked with Sony forcing devs to pay them a royalty if enabling crossplay cost Sony too many sales.
All crossplatform play does is help out Sony's competitors who do not have half the amount of players. It makes perfect sense why MS and Ninty would want it, they want Sony's playerbase. Sony truly did not have anything to gain from enabling it yet alot to lose.
Dunno if you have been following Switch sales, but it is on track to possibly pass the PS4.
They have a player base at minimum comparable to Sony with market timelines aligned.
Yes sure, when Sony wasn't allowing crossplay games the userbase for those games were the same in Switch as in PS4, sure.
It was growing at the same pace with market years aligned, as I said. Gotta take in all facts presented when trying to make a point bud.
Sony is the industry leader so it's no surprise to me they saw cross-play as a detriment to their business. 2019 before the birth of PS5, Sony's PS4 was at the end of its prime with the largest player-base especially with Epic Games. Sony is not evil for not wanting to help the competition. Microsoft and Nintendo's "Survive Together" campaign benefited THEM not Sony. Sony is more lenient to cross-play nowadays anyways so no big deal.
This is why I'm sticking with Sony for my consoles. I don't like cross play either. One of the top reasons I have a console is because people on PC cheat way to much and have way to much of an advantage I don't want to play with them. Xbox players are already stuck playing Warzone with PC players because of it. Warzone is filled with hackers on PC it's unbearable.
Title and content doesn't really match, and well that was almost by the end of the gen and ignoring that crossplay was occuring on the start of the gen.
The talking point was about crossplay between consoles, which Sony was openly against. PC crossplay has nothing to do with it. Nice try though.
Except you being wrong that even on the start of the gen the reports we had was that MS was the one against the crossplay (reason why FFXIV didn't show up on Xbox), and PS3 was also open for crossplay while X360 wasn't.
This "document" just shows that after PS4 had a big dominance of the market they didn't want crossplay with Xbox anymore.
This right here. People tend to forget that during the 7th generation when Microsoft was the industry leader and Sony wanted cross play between PS3 and 360, Microsoft flat out said "no." Now with 8th generation when Sony gains back its crown and says no cross play to Microsoft and Nintendo they're the bad guys? Nah man. That ain't cool.
You are right, at the time MS dropped the ball. Sony did not care one way or the other. But this article is not about one game in 2013, but rather when console crossplay was starting to become mainstream and it was Sony fighting it tooth and nail.
Overall MS was ignorant during those times, just like Jim Ryan is now.